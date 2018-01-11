Studded tires are legal again on Washington state highways starting Thursday, as winter travel laws take effect Nov. 1.

In Idaho, snow tires have been legal since Oct. 1.

The Washington Department of Transportation also reminds truck drivers to carry chains in case they need to chain up to cross mountain passes. Studded tires do not satisfy chain requirements.

If you have four-wheel or all-wheel drive, you do not need chains until WSDOT calls for chains on all vehicles.

WSDOT also recommends alternatives to studded tires for the winter season, especially options that do not cause the same amount of road damage as studded tires. Some of that road damage can lead to potholes.

For more information on winter driving, you can visit the WSDOT website.

