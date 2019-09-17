SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's Note: The above video is a report on the city's plan for a zip line at the Monroe Street Bridge.

SPOKANE, Wash.- The Monroe Street Bridge, situated near the city's downtown public library, will be closed for a weekend at the end of September.

According to Spokane Public Works and Utilities Spokesperson Marlene Feist, the bridge will be closed to traffic starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 through 5 a.m. the following Monday, Sept. 30. As a result of this closure, several other adjustments are needed to accommodate the effected traffic, Feist said.

Spokane Falls Boulevard will be closed beginning at Howard Street, with only local access to be allowed, Feist said. Northbound Wall and Howard streets will also be closed from Main Avenue to Spokane Falls Boulevard.

Post Street north of Spokane Falls Boulevard also will not be accessible, vehicles already parked on Post Street will be able to leave, according to the city.

The River Park Square parking garage will only be accessible from the entrance at Lincoln Street and Main Avenue. Those leaving the garage will exit eastbound onto Spokane Falls Boulevard and turn south on Wall Street, Feist said.

RELATED: Spokane Valley plans $29M underpass, roundabout project at Pines and Trent

Ahead of the scheduled paving work, Monroe Street will be cut down to one lane from the south end of the bridge to Riverside Avenue starting Monday, Sept.23 through Friday, Sept. 27. Traffic delays are expected and drivers should consider alternative routes, according to the city.

RELATED: Spokane developer Rob Brewster says projects aren't delayed due to missed payments

The construction project is part of Spokane's efforts to improve the health of the Spokane River. The health of the river can be easily affected during periods of heavy rain and snowmelt, which causes the pipes connecting the stormwater and wastewater sewers to overflow to the river, Feist said.

With the addition of the tank being built, the city said it will better be able to manage excess water until it can be sent to the Riverside Park Water Reclamation Facility to be treated. The Spokane Falls Boulevard combined sewer overflow tank has the capacity to hold 2.2 million gallons of combined wastewater.

The city is investing more than $350 million in projects such as this to deliver a cleaner river to future generations. Work on the project will continue as planned throughout the fall.

RELATED: Construction continues on Spokane’s largest energy saving building

RELATED: Spokane metro area is third fastest growing construction job market in US, report says

The following video is a report from earlier this year on Monroe Street construction project.