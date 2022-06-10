Here are Spokane’s four major construction projects impacting your drive

The most recent construction project is at Division and Sprague.

SPOKANE, Wash. —

Construction in Spokane is causing traffic backups, lane closures and detours. It can be difficult to navigate through it all. So, KREM 2 confirmed the four major projects that could impact your drive.

The most recent construction project is at Division and Sprague. Emergency repairs here have closed the right two lanes of northbound Division from Second Ave to Sprague. Crews are expected to be done in the next ten days.

Then, there's the Riverside Avenue construction where several blocks are closed. From Division to Wall Street, Riverside is getting reduced to three lanes--making room for a new bike lane. The city of Spokane says that construction is expected to wrap up in November.

Believe it or not, construction on Thor and Freya is nearing the end. This project has sent traffic through several different detours since it started last March. But, traffic flow is expected to return to normal when it's completed in the next 30 to 40 days.

Finally, there are traffic delays on the north side of the North Monroe Street Bridge. Traffic lanes there are temporarily reduced to two. The city's website said the estimated completion date for this project is Oct. 17.

You can track these and other construction projects in the city by visiting the city of Spokane’s construction website. On the map it shows where they are located. When you click on a project, you can learn the project’s details.

This all may be frustrating now. But, the good news is in a couple of weeks, some of the construction will clear and the others will make significant progress.

