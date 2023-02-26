Spokane Valley deputy involved in car crash

SVPD say the driver of the other van did not stop at the red light, nor did it yield for the SVPD deputy.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A robbery call lead to a crash between a Spokane Valley deputy's car and another van on Sprague Avenue and University Road late Saturday night.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a deputy was responding to a robbery call with their lights and sirens on while driving down Sprague Avenue. Another car driving south on University, crashed into the deputy's car.

SVPD say the driver of the other van did not stop at the red light, nor did it yield for the SVPD deputy.

The deputy and other driver were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

