Speed cameras in Spokane school zones back on as students return from summer break

SPOKANE, Wash. — A $243 ticket could be in drivers' futures if they're caught speeding in a Spokane school zone.

Photo speed cameras were turned back on throughout Spokane on Tuesday as students returned from summer vacation. The newest cameras were installed last year, and Spokane police and residents say they're working as intended.

Mark Olson, a Spokane resident, has six grandchildren in the Spokane Public Schools (SPS) district. He said the new cameras on the South Hill have made a difference.

"I'm glad they got them on right as soon as school started," Olson said. "I feel safer that they're in the school zones and I have several grandchildren that are in public schools."

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they've also seen a difference. In fact, police said they saw the number of citations drop by one third by the end of last school year.

"People are reducing their speed, which is exactly we want," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said. "Comparing our data from September to the beginning of the school year ,the same cameras made about a 33% difference in the amount of infractions."

There are eight total speed cameras in school zones throughout Spokane. Just last year, more than 20,000 citations were issued.

"We want people to slow down in school zones," Briggs said. "Kids should be able to travel to school and back home without fear of getting hit by a car."

SPD is issuing tickets based on how fast you go. For cars driving six to 10 miles per hour over the limit, you could pay $243. If you drive more than 21 miles per hour over the limit, you could pay $450.

The speed cameras are only turned on 30 minutes before the start and after the end of school.

Police say just because you see the light flash doesn't mean you'll automatically get a ticket. An officer will examine whether each citation should get a ticket.

