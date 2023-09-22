Spokane police, EMTs respond to deadly car crash on Overbluff Road

Officials say the road is completely blocked at Arthur and Overbluff. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD)and EMTs are responding to a deadly single-vehicle car crash on Overbluff Road.

According to SPD, a woman was killed when a car hit a tree and rolled on top of her. Police speculate the driver was on foot trying to retrieve a car that was rolling downhill and attempted to reenter the driver's seat before she was crushed.

Officials say roads near the scene will be closed down as the investigation continues. The name of the victim will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

