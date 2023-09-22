x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Spokane police, EMTs respond to deadly car crash on Overbluff Road

Officials say the road is completely blocked at Arthur and Overbluff. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD)and EMTs are responding to a deadly single-vehicle car crash on Overbluff Road.

According to SPD, a woman was killed when a car hit a tree and rolled on top of her. Police speculate the driver was on foot trying to retrieve a car that was rolling downhill and attempted to reenter the driver's seat before she was crushed.

Officials say roads near the scene will be closed down as the investigation continues. The name of the victim will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect driving stolen WSDOT asphalt truck leads police on chase ending in crash and vehicle fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out