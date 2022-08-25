Spokane police closes off traffic at intersection of Francis and Florida after crash involving car and motorcycle

The department is advising a traffic closure for the intersection of Francis Ave. and Florida St.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to what they describe as a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle.

SPD says they are advising a traffic closure for the intersection of Francis Ave. at Florida St. This means that traffic will be completely shut down in that area.

SPD says drivers should look for alternative routes while the investigation continues.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.