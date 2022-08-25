x
Spokane police closes off traffic at intersection of Francis and Florida after crash involving car and motorcycle

The department is advising a traffic closure for the intersection of Francis Ave. and Florida St.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to what they describe as a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle.

SPD says they are advising a traffic closure for the intersection of Francis Ave. at Florida St. This means that traffic will be completely shut down in that area.

SPD says drivers should look for alternative routes while the investigation continues.

