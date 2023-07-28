x
Spokane's Lincoln Street off-ramp to close Sunday for upgrade

Drivers will need to use Division Street or the Maple/Walnut Street interchanges to exit I-90 and access downtown Spokane.
Credit: WSDOT East
WSDOT East

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Spokane drivers planning to use the Lincoln Street off-ramp on westbound I-90 on Sunday will need to use alternative routes. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers will need to use alternative exits as maintenance crews will close the ramp to safely replace and upgrade the attenuator.

Drivers will need to use Division Street or the Maple/Walnut Street interchanges to exit I-90 and access downtown Spokane.

Lincoln Street off-ramp will be closed starting at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, July, 30. The ramp will reopen until 3 p.m., on Sunday.

WSDOT says the ramp closure is necessary as crews will bring large equipment to help with the replacement and need to block the off-ramp in order to safely maneuver equipment around to replace the attenuator.

Before heading out, travelers can find highway conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page, mobile app and on the Regional Twitter account. 

