Multiple vehicle crash reported on Altamont Street on WB I-90

According to WSDOT, two lanes are open and one is currently blocked.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Altamont Street exit on Westbound I-90 has been blocked by a multiple vehicle collision.

EXPECT LONG DELAYS: Multi-vehicle collision near Altamont Street on WB I-90 in Spokane. All lanes are blocked. pic.twitter.com/QxReoviOVI — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 16, 2022

According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), one lane is currently blocked. Washington State Patrol sent out a tweet asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

#SpoCounty Traffic: 🚨 A multi-vehicle collision on I-90 westbound near Altamont St has all lanes BLOCKED. Avoid the area and expect long delays. Check back here for updates. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) August 16, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.







