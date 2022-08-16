Multiple vehicle crash reported on Altamont Street on WB I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Altamont Street exit on Westbound I-90 has been blocked by a multiple vehicle collision.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), one lane is currently blocked. Washington State Patrol sent out a tweet asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.
