Traffic Calming workshops kicking off in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Council representatives are encouraging residents to attend any of the three Traffic Calming workshops taking place this month in Spokane City Council Districts.

Residents are invited to attend any of the three in-person workshops, depending on the district they live in, to share their input on safety and connectivity in Spokane’s neighborhoods.

The first workshop will be hosted in District 1 at Northeast Community Center, located at 4001 N. Cook Street, Lower Level. It will be taking place on Wednesday, May 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second workshop will be taking place in District 2, at Dr. Martin Luther King Outreach Center at East Central, located at 500 S. Stone Street. The workshop takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The third workshop will be taking place in District 3 at West Central Community Center, located at 1603 N. Belt Street on Tuesday, May 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m