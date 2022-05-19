Spokane County deputy injured in motorcycle crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reported that one of their deputies was injured in a motorcycle crash while trying to contact a driver for a traffic violation.

According to the sheriff's office, the car the deputy was trying to contact stopped. At this point, there are no details on what caused the crash. The deputy, who was concious and alert with minor injuries, will likely be sent to the hospital for further treatment.