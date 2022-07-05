Snoqualmie Pass travelers encounter unexpected Mother's Day Weekend snowfall

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Unusually cold temperatures brought graupel and snowfall at Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday, as travelers crossed the area to visit family for Mother's Day and other events.



Dan Ruiter, a band director at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, traveled by charter bus from Wenatchee, where he and his students attended the Apple Blossom Festival parade. They were surprised to see snowflakes during their travel.



"No it's not normal. Normally I would be riding my motorcycle over the pass now," Ruiter said.



Other travelers like Kathleen Gilmore of Walla Walla, crossed through the chilly pass as they headed for Camano Island to celebrate Mother's Day.



"Wacky, I think, kind of covers it. Yeah I was not expecting snow," Gilmore said. "She doesn't know that we are on our way, we're going to surprise her for Mother's Day."



As of Saturday evening, there were no road closures announced from WSDOT.