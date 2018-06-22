Washington State Patrol will be keeping an eye out for drivers who don’t follow the state’s “move over” law this weekend.

Starting Friday, troopers across the state will crack down on the law as a way to raise awareness and help bring troopers and citizens home safe. WSP says 86 patrol cars were hit on Washington roads in the past three years, injuring 32 troopers.

The “move over” law recently changed and now requires vehicles approaching a work or emergency zone to proceed with caution and slow down. If two lanes are going in the same direction, drivers should move completely over into the left lane if it is safe.

Emergency or work zones are the adjacent lanes of the road, including 200 feet before and after the emergency or work zone vehicle.

WSP says an emergency or work zone vehicle includes:

An authorized emergency vehicle using audible or visual signals

Tow truck making use of visual red lights

Other vehicles providing roadside assistance using warning lights

Police vehicle displaying a flashing, blinking, or alternating emergency light

Stationary or slow-moving highway construction or maintenance vehicle, solid waste vehicle, or utility service vehicle making use of flashing or warning lights

There is a $214 fine that cannot be waived or reduced for not following the law.

