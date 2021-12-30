Eastbound I-90 reopens after jack-knifed semi blocked road for hours

Traffic is now moving again on Eastbound I-90 after a jack-knifed semi caused a huge blockage near Highway 2.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastbound I-90 is now open after a jack-knifed semi blocked traffic for several hours on Thursday morning.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Highway 2 in Spokane closed at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). A person driving a Chevy Volta was trapped under the semi in the incident. According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell, none of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.

This is one of approximately 12 crashes Washington State Police investigated on Thursday morning. The right lane of eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 reopened at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, while all lanes reopened at 11:30 a.m.

According to Sgt. Riddell, people should drive at slow speeds due to the road's slippery and icy conditions.

"As we come into this new year, we have to remind each other to drive safe," Sgt. Riddell said in a Twitter broadcast of the incident.

Spokane is finishing out 2021 with snow and the coldest weather of the year. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place around the Inland Northwest.

Cold temperatures will also stick around through the end of the year. The temperature in Spokane dropped to a low of 4 degrees late Tuesday night, making it the coldest weather the city has seen all year long. Forecasts for the morning of Friday, Dec. 31, could put temperatures on the final day of the year below zero degrees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch More: Up With KREM