SCPW ramps up pothole repairs in response to winter storms

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As winter weather continues to create potholes in Spokane roads, Spokane County Public Works (SCPW) is taking advantage of the dry weather to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible.

In a statement, SCPW said that during this month's winter storms and freezing rain in Spokane, some ditches, and culverts became plugged with chunks of compact snow and ice and even tree branches.

SCPW said crews in all four road districts continue to apply sand and deicer to trouble spots including hills, curves, and bridges, while also making progress on other road maintenance projects.

SCPW said crews are using the current dry weather pattern to work on patching potholes that have developed. Crews will be patching potholes and clearing ditches and culverts of debris across the Spokane area from Jan. 24-28.

Potholes form when water seeps into the asphalt and then freezes. The ice weakens the substructure and damages the asphalt, which results in a pothole, SCPW said. Potholes are a common problem in states that experience snow and freezing rain, which are followed by a periodic burst of warmer temperatures and a quick thaw.