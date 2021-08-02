Final roundabout construction at the I-90 Geiger interchange to start Monday

This is part of an overall Geiger interchange improvements project. Two of three roundabouts that are part of the project are already complete.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers can expect extended detours on Monday near the Geiger/Grove intersection north of Interstate 90.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is moving into its final phase of construction on the third and final roundabout. This is part of an overall Geiger interchange improvements project. Two of the three roundabouts at the I-90 Geiger interchange are complete.

At the start of the construction, crews will work on the northern section of the roundabout and Geiger Boulevard. This will only impact travel to and from Flightline Boulevard.

Those in the area will be able to access southbound on Grove Road and east and west access of Geiger Boulevard.

Those who need to access Flightline Boulevard will need to detour west on Geiger Boulevard to Pilot Drive, Spotted Road, and Will D. Alton Drive.