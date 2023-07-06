Rosamond Ave. Bridge over I-90 set to close July 10

The bridge, which crosses over I-90 just west of the US-195 Interchange, will be receiving much needed repairs after 42 years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Rosamond Bridge will finally be receiving some much needed repairs on Monday, July 10.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), contractors will begin removing and replacing deteriorating concrete on the bridge deck to give drivers a smoother experience.

Beginning Monday, the bridge will be fully closed to travelers. WSDOT says workers will remove around 1.5 inches of the existing concrete overlay as well as around two inches of concrete below the top mat of deck reinforcing. More than three inches of new performance deck concrete will be added soon after.

Once that phase of construction is complete, joints will be resealed and the approaches will be repaired with hot mix asphalt.

For drivers, detours will be available at the Lindeke Street Bridge east of the construction site. While drivers on I-90 can expect minor delays during construction, the bridge is expected to reopen after Labor Day.

Travelers on I-90 can find out about highway conditions ahead of their commute on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page.

