Rollover crash blocking right lane of eastbound I-90 near Freya

According to WSDOT, drivers should expect delays.
Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are currently responding to a rollover crash that is blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90.

At this time, WSDOT East is advising drivers to expect delays. No information has been released on the condition of those involved in the crash.

WSDOT also warned drivers to exercise caution even when it's not snowing, as the roads will still be icy due to the increasingly cold temperatures.

