Road fully blocked after log truck rolls over near Cusick

According to WSP, this is an unknown injury collision. The rollover occurred 10 miles south of Cusick.

CUSICK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is reporting that the road is fully blocked on State Route 20 at milepost 409 after a log truck rolled over.

WSP is describing the incident as an injury collision. Little is known about the condition of the driver at this time.

The accident occurred 10 miles south of Cusick. Crews are responding to aid the driver.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. No detours are known to be in place.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.