Final phase of Riverside construction project in full swing

This week, the Riverside Ave. construction project moved into its final phase, focusing on work between Stevens and Wall streets.

SPOKANE, Wash. — 7 months ago, Mayor Nadine Woodward held a press conference to bring in the start of an $80 million construction season. In that presser, she also announced the beginning of the Riverside construction project.

Monday, that project has moved into its final phase.

“It's exciting to see some of those pieces start to come together," City Spokesperson Brian Coddington said. "This is a project that's going to really connect east-west in our community. It's going to do a nice job of adding additional options for people utilizing mass transit and get to where they’re going.”

Construction began in June and crews began working west from Division to Wall. The new and final phase of the project reduces the lanes on Stevens down to one.



But, even though this phase marks the end of the project, downtown residents and travelers said construction pain is all the same.

One driver said the current Riverside construction change is "pretty slow and inconvenient."

Another driver said construction is everywhere.

"They got every block, every street blocked off."

Other people said construction season can be challenging, but they understand its necessary for progress.

“I’m glad to see it," downtown resident Eilane Jackson said. "Glad to see the results already. It’s smooth. You know, progress.”

The city believes in progress too.

In a press release from communications manager Kirstin Davis, she said this construction will add to the vitality of downtown, benefitting visitors, businesses, entertainment and residents.

City spokesperson Brian Coddington said construction is expected to go into November. In the meantime, people are encouraged to continue to be patient and pay attention to road signs.

