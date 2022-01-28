Public transportation temporary service reduction to continue affecting some bus lines

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Transit Authority (STA) announced some bus routes will impact customers on weekdays from Jan. 26 through Friday, Feb. 4, after the implementation of Service Level 3 of its Emergency Response Plan.
The temporary implementation of Service Level 3 will suspend bus lines during peak-hour services. The plan was implemented earlier this week in response to coach operator absences due to illness and COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
STA's Emergency Response Plan includes five levels of service:
- Level 1 Service: Regular Service
- Level 2 Service: Non-School Day Service (EWU/CCS)
- Level 3 Service: No Peak-Hour Express Service
- Level 4 Service: Saturday Service
- Level 5 Service: Enhanced Sunday/Holiday Service
The agency says while the service reduction eliminates most express services, routes serving EWU-Cheney wouldn't be affected.
Express routes that will be impacted on weekdays through Friday, Feb. 4 include the following:
- · Route 124 – North Express
- · Route 144 – South Express
- · Route 172 – Liberty Lake Express
- · Route 173 – Valley Transit Center Express
- · Route 190 – Valley Express
- Route 67 – Swoop Loop (Cheney)
Customers impacted by Service Level 3 are encouraged to take local routes leaving the same locations as the regularly scheduled express routes.
The implementation of Service Level 3 may also result in isolated trip cancellations on other routes. Customers are encouraged to review all bus service level impacts at the Spokane Transit website on Tuesday after 5 P.M.