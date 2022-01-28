x
Public transportation temporary service reduction to continue affecting some bus lines

Peak-hour express services between Jan. 26 to February 4 will be suspended except for routes serving EWU-Cheney.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Transit Authority (STA) announced some bus routes will impact customers on weekdays from Jan. 26 through Friday, Feb. 4, after the implementation of Service Level 3 of its Emergency Response Plan.

The temporary implementation of Service Level 3 will suspend bus lines during peak-hour services. The plan was implemented earlier this week in response to coach operator absences due to illness and COVID-19 quarantine protocols. 

STA's Emergency Response Plan includes five levels of service: 

  • Level 1 Service: Regular Service
  • Level 2 Service: Non-School Day Service (EWU/CCS)
  • Level 3 Service: No Peak-Hour Express Service
  • Level 4 Service: Saturday Service
  • Level 5 Service: Enhanced Sunday/Holiday Service

The agency says while the service reduction eliminates most express services, routes serving EWU-Cheney wouldn't be affected.

Express routes that will be impacted on weekdays through Friday, Feb. 4 include the following:

  • · Route 124 – North Express
  • · Route 144 – South Express
  • · Route 172 – Liberty Lake Express
  • · Route 173 – Valley Transit Center Express
  • · Route 190 – Valley Express
  •   Route 67 – Swoop Loop (Cheney)

Customers impacted by Service Level 3 are encouraged to take local routes leaving the same locations as the regularly scheduled express routes.

The implementation of Service Level 3 may also result in isolated trip cancellations on other routes. Customers are encouraged to review all bus service level impacts at the Spokane Transit website on Tuesday after 5 P.M.

