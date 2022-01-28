Public transportation temporary service reduction to continue affecting some bus lines

Peak-hour express services between Jan. 26 to February 4 will be suspended except for routes serving EWU-Cheney.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Transit Authority (STA) announced some bus routes will impact customers on weekdays from Jan. 26 through Friday, Feb. 4, after the implementation of Service Level 3 of its Emergency Response Plan.

The temporary implementation of Service Level 3 will suspend bus lines during peak-hour services. The plan was implemented earlier this week in response to coach operator absences due to illness and COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

STA's Emergency Response Plan includes five levels of service:

Level 1 Service: Regular Service

Level 2 Service: Non-School Day Service (EWU/CCS)

Level 3 Service: No Peak-Hour Express Service

Level 4 Service: Saturday Service

Level 5 Service: Enhanced Sunday/Holiday Service

The agency says while the service reduction eliminates most express services, routes serving EWU-Cheney wouldn't be affected.

Express routes that will be impacted on weekdays through Friday, Feb. 4 include the following:

· Route 124 – North Express

· Route 144 – South Express

· Route 172 – Liberty Lake Express

· Route 173 – Valley Transit Center Express

· Route 190 – Valley Express

Route 67 – Swoop Loop (Cheney)

Customers impacted by Service Level 3 are encouraged to take local routes leaving the same locations as the regularly scheduled express routes.