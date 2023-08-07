New impacts, delays on Seltice Way in Post Falls begin Monday for road upgrade

Drivers will still be able to access the freeway but should plan for delays.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Traffic impacts and closures to Seltice Way in Post Falls will begin Monday, Aug. 7 as part of the I-90 and SH-41 reconstruction.

Impacts will change in the work zone to upgrade the I-90 and SH-41 as work will shift to Seltice Way. Drivers will still be able to access the freeway but should plan for delays.

Here are all the changes to traffic impacts to Seltice Way you need to know before heading out to the highway:

Only one eastbound lane on Seltice Way will be open between Herborn Place and Ross Point Road. It will be shared by both through and turning traffic. This is expected to increase traffic for drivers heading north on SH-41 or east on I-90.

Two westbound lanes on Seltice Way will be open between Herborn Place and Ross Point Road. Those lanes will be shared by both through and turning traffic.

Two new temporary signals at the intersections of Seltice Way with Herborn Place and Ross Point Road will be turned on early next week. The permanent signals in the area will be deactivated and removed.

Drivers will not be able to access Seltice Way from Herborn Place for the next two months.

Left turns from Ross Point Road onto Seltice Way will be prohibited.

“Next week is a major shift in impacts and really the first time we will be closing lanes on Seltice Way,” Shannon Stein, the project manager, said. “Travelers will still be able to access local businesses on the route.”

The project cost $78 million and is funded through Governor Little’s Leading Idaho program. The project is in its second year of construction.

Bicycle and pedestrian pathways will remain open with occasional detours when necessary.

The work on Seltice Way is expected to be complete by the fall of 2023. Crews will transition back to Seltice Way to align it with the new I-90 and SH 41 later in construction.

Crews continue to build temporary and permanent bridges on I-90. All construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

