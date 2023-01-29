Police, fire crews responding to rollover crash on Sullivan near westbound I-90 in Spokane Valley

Two cars are involved in the crash. Police are classifying it as an injury collision and the road is fully blocked at this time.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police and fire crews are responding to a rollover crash involving two cars on Sullivan Road near westbound I-90 in Spokane Valley.

WSP says this is an injury collision and that the road is fully blocked at this time. No detour has been announced at this time and there is no ETA for reopening.

Driver in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

