Plane makes emergency landing on I-84

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) reported a small plane made an emergency landing on I-84 in Eastern Oregon Thursday afternoon.

The plane lost power mid-flight and the two occupants had to make an emergency landing on westbound I-84 at milepost 273 near La Grande.

On arrival, OSP found the plane had landed safely and reported no injuries.

There was also no reported damage to any vehicles or the plane.

