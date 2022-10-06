Person in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Nevada Street

North Nevada is currently blocked off between Magnesium Road and Jay Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a truck on North Nevada Street.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), North Nevada is shut down between Magnesium Road and Jay Avenue.

No other details of the incident have been released at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

