Person hit and killed by car in Suncrest, road partially blocked to traffic

SUNCREST, Wash. — A person has been killed after being struck by a car in the city of Suncrest, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The incident occurred on northbound Highway 291 near milepost 14.5. At this time, the road is partially blocked and drivers should expect delays.

Law enforcement, first-aid and fire crews are on scene investigating the incident.

