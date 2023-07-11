North Idaho DUI task force gets zero injury crashes during Fourth of July holiday

The goal for the North Idaho task force is always zero injuries and zero deaths caused by an impaired driver.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho DUI Task Force conducted another successful DUI emphasis for the week of the Fourth of July holiday from July 1 through July 5.

The goal for the task force is always zero injuries and zero deaths caused by an impaired driver.

“This operation was an extreme success with zero impairment-related serious injury or fatality collisions reported,” Idaho State Police Sgt. Justin Scotch said.

During the holiday emphasis, regional ISP troopers, sheriff’s deputies, police and law enforcement filed 98 charges, and of those 26 were for DUIs. Total charges were nearly double any other emphasis this year, though the length of the push was also double a typical holiday weekend.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.