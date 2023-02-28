Nightly lane closures begin Tuesday night on I-90 in Spokane and Spokane Valley

These closures are expected to last until the morning of March 4 this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nightly lane closures will begin in Spokane and Spokane Valley tonight at 7 p.m.

Crews will be closing I-90 lanes from Hamilton Street to Barker Road to start sweeping operations. The road will remain closed until 1:30 a.m. These closures are expected to last until the morning of March 4 this year.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.