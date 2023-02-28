x
Nightly lane closures begin Tuesday night on I-90 in Spokane and Spokane Valley

These closures are expected to last until the morning of March 4 this year.
Credit: Thinkstock

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nightly lane closures will begin in Spokane and Spokane Valley tonight at 7 p.m.

Crews will be closing I-90 lanes from Hamilton Street to Barker Road to start sweeping operations. The road will remain closed until 1:30 a.m. These closures are expected to last until the morning of March 4 this year.

