Multiple vehicle crash blocking all lanes on westbound I-90 at Maple

Minor injuries have been reported two separate collisions. At this time, the two left lanes are now open, but the right lane at the offramp is still blocked.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: At this time, the two left lanes are now open. The right lane at the offramp is still blocked, according to WSP.

WSP is dividing the crash into two separate collisions. One was a five-car injury collision while the other was a four car injury collision.

Original: A crash involving multiple cars is currently blocking all lanes on westbound I-90 at Maple.

Minor injuries have been reported from the collision, according to WSP. WSP says traffic is getting through on the right shoulder.

Spokane Traffic Alert: 🚨 A multiple vehicle collision is blocking the left and center lanes of I-90 WB at Maple St. expect significant delays and backups. RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) November 4, 2022

Troopers, fire crews and first-aid are on scene evaluating the damage.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

