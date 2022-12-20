Multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 blocked from multi-vehicle crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an Amazon truck is currently blocking multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 near downtown Spokane
According to WSDOT East, crews are responding and drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area.
The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash is unknown at this time.
This is a developing news story and we will provide updates as we receive them.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.