x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 blocked from multi-vehicle crash

According to WSDOT East, crews are responding and drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area.
Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an Amazon truck is currently blocking multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 near downtown Spokane

According to WSDOT East, crews are responding and drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide updates as we receive them.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Thor-Freya corridor and exit ramp now open after numerous delays

Before You Leave, Check This Out