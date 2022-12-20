Multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 blocked from multi-vehicle crash

According to WSDOT East, crews are responding and drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an Amazon truck is currently blocking multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 near downtown Spokane

According to WSDOT East, crews are responding and drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide updates as we receive them.

Heads up to travelers that multiple lanes of eastbound I-90 are currently blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision. Drivers should expect delays and use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/wCk1PKCvQr — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 21, 2022

