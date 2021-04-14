SR 27 near Valleyford reopens after fire burns at least 15-acres

There is no word right now on what caused the fire.

VALLEYFORD, Wash. — State Route 27 has reopened between Dishman-Mica Road and Palouse Highway after a fire along the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

There was no detour in place and drivers were asked to avoid the area. The fires were burning near railroad tracks in the area.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire burned 15 acres. Crews cleared the scene around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no word right now on what caused the fire.

Fire crews are working to extinguish numerous brush fires along a railroad track.



Overhead, you can see a helicopter dropping water off State Hwy 27 and Gibbs Rd.@KREM2 pic.twitter.com/23ZFZZGmgx — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) April 14, 2021