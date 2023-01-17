Mayor Woodward vouches for North-South Spokane Corridor Project

Woodward argued that delaying the project any further would be detrimental to Spokane's economy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Tuesday night's legislative session for the Washington State Senate Transportation Committee, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward testified in favor of the North-South Spokane Corridor project.

Woodward argued that delaying the project any further would be detrimental to Spokane's economy. Woodward made note that the project was originally proposed back in 1946.

"This project is arguably the most important transportation link since Interstate 90 came through our city," Woodward said. "It is critical infrastructure to Spokane. It would be a major, major blow to our economy."

Woodward went on to say that the corridor would be an important shipping and logistics corridor that will be critical to the future growth of northeast Spokane and the north county area.

Woodward also cited the corridor's importance to drivers in Spokane, saying that it moves truck traffic off of city arterials and removes greenhouse gas emissions.

"Any further delays makes it that much more expensive to complete and potentially much more challenging to restart," Woodward said.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.