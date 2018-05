SPOKANE, Wash. -- Traffic along Main Avenue near Cedar Street in Spokane will be reduced to one lane on Thursday while crews repair a water main.

The Spokane Water Department will be working on Main Avenue until 5:00 p.m. Lanes will reopen at that time.

