Law enforcement responding to fatal collison blocking State Route 395 near Kettle Falls

At this time, the road is fully blocked in the area of the crash. Police, fire and first-aid are responding to the incident.

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — WSP (Washington State Patrol) has reported a deadly collision is currently blocking traffic on State Route 395 near Kettle Falls in Ferry County.

According to WSP, two vehicles were involved in the crash. No detour is in place at this time.

Law enforcement, fire crews and first-aid are responding to the scene.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.