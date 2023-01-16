Law enforcement, fire crews responding to serious crash involving three people in Airway Heights

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and was a high-velocity, single-vehicle crash with a telephone pole. One of the three occupants is in critical condition.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Three people have been taken to the hospital after being extricated from a serious car crash on South Craig Road and West McFarlane Road in Airway Heights.

According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and was a high-velocity, single-vehicle crash with a telephone pole. One of the occupants is reported to be in critical condition while the other two are in serious condition.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.