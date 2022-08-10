Lane closures expected for I-90 Mullan Bridge as workers put finishing touches on construction project

On Friday, Aug. 12, lanes will be closed across the Mullan Road bridge over I-90 as crews install permanent striping.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is advising travelers who use the Mullan Road bridge over I-90 to expect delays, as workers will be putting on the finishing touches to repair the bridge deck.

According to WSDOT, on Friday, Aug. 12, lanes will be closed across the Mullan Road bridge over I-90 as crews install permanent striping. The closures will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and are necessary for the safety of the traveling pubic, WSDOT said.

One lane will remain open to let traffic pass through the work zone.

The project, which started this past May, began with the purpose of rehabilitating the deteriorating concrete on the bridge deck. According to WSDOT, crews removed approximately 1.5 inches of existing concrete through hydro-demolition before constructing a new 2-inch modified concrete surface to improve the lifespan of the bridge.

Travelers can find more information on highway conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page.

