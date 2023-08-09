Avista work leads to temporary lane closures on Highway 2 in Airway Heights

The intermittent lane closures will take place between Craig Road and Hayford Road on Highway 2 for the next two weeks and will end on Friday, Aug. 25.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Temporary lane closures are taking place on Highway 2 in Airway Heights for the next two weeks.

According to Avista, intermittent lane closures will take place between Craig Road and Hayford Road for the next two weeks. The roadway is expected to fully reopen on Friday, Aug. 25.

During those days, Avista crews will be performing upgrades to their equipment in the area. The infrastructure upgrades will increase the safety, reliability and capacity of customers in Airway Heights and the surrounding area.

Traffic control will be in place and no power outages are expected in the area.

Customers who have questions or concerns should contact Avista at (800) 227-9187.

