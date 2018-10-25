COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — If all goes as planned, traffic on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Coeur d’Alene will be finished and return to normal conditions on Friday.

The $23.5 million project between Ninth Street and Northwest Boulevard began in early April.

Idaho Department of Transportation spokesperson Megan Sausser said there were several misconceptions about the project.

First, the project was not a widening effort. The work brings bridges over the interstate up to standard heights and allows trucks to travel on the freeway without being diverted through town.

Second, the project was not meant to make any real changes to the freeway apart from bridge work. The project was simply routine construction.

Crews did pave the shoulder to use as a temporary lane of traffic during the project, but it is not built to withstand traffic and has not been approved by the Federal Highway Administration, Sausser said.

Sausser said the project is finishing on time.

The ITD is also looking into redoing the I-90 interchange at Highway 41. Construction would not begin until 2023 but ITD officials are seeking public feedback before that time.

