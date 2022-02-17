ITD approves several highway projects throughout Idaho

The four primary projects will begin this summer and take place in Ada County, Bannock County, and Kootenai County.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) voted to accelerate improvements for several major roadways.

The four projects are intended to modernize aging infrastructure, improve safety and reduce congestion.

Below are details on the approved construction projects:

SH-16, I-84 to U.S. 20/26: $129 million to create a new four-lane corridor between I-84 and U.S. 20/26.

U.S. 20/26, from I-84 to Middleton Road in the Treasure Valley: $41 million will go to widening the road into four lanes between I-84 and Middleton Road. A design is also underway to widen the remainder between Middleton Road and Star Road to four lanes. ITD intends for the entire corridor to provide an east/west connection across the Treasure Valley.

I-86/I-15 Interchange: $115.5 million for road, ramp, and bridge upgrades at the junction. The project includes building a new separate pedestrian/bicycle path.

I-90 and SH-41 interchange: $82.5 million to redesign the interchange which will no longer curve. The ramps will also come together and be controlled by one light signal.

The funding for these projects comes from the “Leading Idaho” initiative, a revenue package passed by the Idaho legislature last May. Money from the package is already being used for several other projects.

"Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the nation. To keep up with the demands of growth, these funds will help save Idahoans' time, keep us safe on our roads, and make our state's economy even stronger," said Governor Brad Little. "I appreciate the work of the Idaho Transportation Board, the department, and the Legislature for acting quickly to put this money to work with projects that will benefit the state."

Along with the four listed projects, ITD approved bond funds for several planning and design projects.

People can learn more about the projects by visiting ITD’s designated web page for project information.

Watch more Local News: