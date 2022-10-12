Idaho State Police investigating car crash that left 52-year-old man dead in Coeur d'Alene

ISP says the roadway was blocked for approximately an hour-and-a-half while first responders investigated.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a car crash in Coeur d'Alene that left a 52-year-old man dead.

ISP says the crash occurred around 9:50 a.m. on westbound I-90 near milepost 11.

According to a press release, the man was driving westbound in a Toyota Tundra before leaving the roadway and striking a jersey barrier on the roadside. ISP says the Tundra traveled on the barrier until coming to a stop, blocking the left westbound lane.

The driver was pronounced dead after being taken to Kootenai Health. ISP says next of kin have been notified. The roadway was blocked for approximately an hour-and-a-half while first responders investigated.

ISP says this crash remains under investigation.

