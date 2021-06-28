Pavement on SB I-5 buckles in extreme Seattle heat

Drivers should expect backups after pavement buckled on southbound I-5 near 130th Street.

SEATTLE — Several lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are blocked in north Seattle after the pavement buckled in the heat Monday afternoon.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are responding to buckling near Northeast 130th Street as well as a panel that needs to be fixed at Northeast 145th Street.

Although the closure point may be adjusted, three lanes are closed between 145th and 130th with traffic being let through in the left lane and HOV lane. The HOV lane is open to all cars during the closure.

WSDOT expects the repairs will take the majority of the Monday evening commute. Drivers should expect "large backups" and were urged to take alternate routes or delay their trips.

And here we go.. We have some buckled pavement on southbound I-5 at NE 130th St. Two right lanes are currently blocked. IRT is on scene. Please remember to move over, give us space, and slow down! pic.twitter.com/WYrHAomnqi — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 28, 2021

The buckling comes after three consecutive days of temperatures over 100 degrees, two of which set all-time records.

Seattle hit 106 degrees on Monday, which broke the all-time high record of 104 degrees that was set Sunday.

The previous all-time high record of 103 degrees was set in 2009.