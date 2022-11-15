Multi-car collision on three eastbound lanes of I-90 near Havana Street now clear

Both WSDOT and Washington State Police (WSP) report that the crash is now clear.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that a multi-vehicle crash blocking three lanes on I-90 has now been cleared.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, WSDOT-East reported the lanes near Havana street were blocked. Cars are taking the far left lane shoulder in order to move through.

Both WSDOT and Washington State Police (WSP) report there will be "major delays."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

