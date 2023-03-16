3 people killed on I-90 after semi-truck collided with passenger vehicle

Drivers still will be able to get to the pass, but won't get much further on I-90 eastbound.

EASTON, Wash. — Two adults and a child were killed after a semi-truck hit a passenger car head-on early Thursday morning on Interstate 90. Two other people in the passenger vehicle were injured and transported to the hospital.

The driver of the semi-truck was not among those injured in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Washington State Patrol told KING 5.

The Washington State Department of Transportation initially reported the closure at milepost 63 was first reported just after 1:45 a.m., and the entire roadway remains closed as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

WSP said the semi-truck was traveling westbound before it crossed over the median into eastbound traffic.

Milepost 63 is about 10 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass.

In an update just before 11 a.m., WSDOT said the closure would continue into the afternoon. No specific timetable was given for re-opening I-90 eastbound.