'We are experiencing freezing rain:' I-90 E near North Bend closed due to hazardous conditions

There was no estimated time for the eastbound lanes of I-90 to reopen.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 eastbound near North Bend is closed Saturday morning as freezing rain has caused hazardous conditions for drivers.

Snoqualmie Pass tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. that the eastbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 34 near North Bend are closed. There was no estimated time for reopening.

"We are experiencing freezing rain right now," Snoqualmie Pass added in the tweet.

One hour earlier, Snoqualmie Pass said in a tweet that a semi-truck was blocking the eastbound lanes of I-90. The lanes were reopened just after 9 a.m. but were quickly closed again by officials, according to tweets from Snoqualmie Pass.

The westbound lanes of I-90 remain open, but chains are required on all cars except all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive vehicles.

We have I-90 EB at MP 34 near North Bend closed again due to adverse weather conditions. We are experiencing freezing rain right now. WB remains open with chains required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 24, 2022

The National Weather Service Seattle said freezing rain is expected to linger in Stevens & Snoqualmie passes throughout the day Saturday.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to over 200 crashes in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties on Friday, as vehicles slipped over solid sheets of ice on the roadways.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to 233 calls for people slipping and falling on ice and vehicle collisions from 5 p.m. on Thursday rough 5 p.m. on Friday. For comparison, Seattle Fire has responded to an average of 287 calls per day this year.

