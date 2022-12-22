Eastbound I-90 reopens east of North Bend collisions; westbound remains closed

The closure is expected to take some time to clear and officials are asking drivers to consider alternate routes to cross the state.

SEATTLE — Eastbound Interstate 90 reopened shortly before noon on Thursday following an hours-long closure due to a multi-vehicle crash involving semis.

Westbound remains closed near North Bend as crews work clear the roadway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just after 9 a.m. that multiple collisions in both directions led to the closure westbound at milepost 32 and eastbound at milepost 37.

WSP is still working to determine the number of vehicles involved, but said a trooper in a patrol vehicle was struck by two other vehicles.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The closure is expected to take some time to clear and officials are asking for patience from drivers. The Washington State Department of Transport is also asking drivers to consider alternate routes to get across the state.

Trooper Johnson said WSP has responded to more than 160 calls for incidents including collisions, spinouts and disabled vehicles in King County alone in the past 24 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With snow and freezing rain in the forecast overnight into Friday, traffic impacts are expected to continue across the region over the next 24 hours.

Drivers are especially encouraged to delay or avoid travel overnight Thursday into Friday, when freezing rain is most likely to create hazardous conditions.

Travelers should check current road conditions in their area or where they plan to travel before hitting the road. Here are a few places to start that search:

