I-90 to close overnight as Magnolia Street bridge removal continues

WSDOT crews will work to remove the rest of the Magnolia Street bridge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — I-90 will be closed again between Freya and Division for the removal of the Magnolia Street Bridge.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) lane reductions will begin on Saturday at 6 p.m., with total closure of lanes at 10 p.m. WSDOT expects roads to be back open at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Crews will work to remove the rest of the Magnolia Street bridge. Drivers will be directed to alternate routes with signed routes marked by WSDOT.

WSDOT shared alternate routes on a Twitter post.

Westbound I-90 on-ramp closures:

Freya Street

Altamont Street

Eastbound I-90 on-ramp closures:

Walnut Street

Monroe Street

Division/Browne streets

Hamilton Street

WSDOT expects this demolition to last a little longer due to the total removal of the rest of the bridge, as well as the clearing out of debris from the demolition.

On Super Bowl weekend, crews worked to remove a large piece of the bridge overnight. In early February, WSDOT deemed the bridge unsafe for pedestrians after inspecting the walkway and began work to demolish it.

