Single lane closures on I-90 between Cheney and Sprague start Tuesday

The lane closures, which are estimated to remain in place for two weeks, will impact both directions of I-90 at each interchange between Cheney and Sprague.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — If you're planning to take I-90 anywhere between Cheney and Sprague during the next two weeks, be prepared for some traffic delays.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 10, right lane closures of I-90 at each interchange between Cheney and Sprague will go into effect. The closures will remain while the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) works to put poles for new overhead lights at four interchanges along I-90. The project is estimated to take two weeks.

WSDOT said crews plan to start on the westbound lanes of I-90 and work eastbound. This means the right lanes going either direction will be impacted.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for the next two weeks, but right lane closures at each interchange are only expected to last a couple hours.

Right lane closures will be in effect at the following interchanges:

SR 902/ Salnave Road

SR 904/ Tyler

Fishtrap

SR 23/ Sprague

All ramps will stay open during work. On Oct. 13, the I-90 westbound Salnave off-ramp will be closed for several hours as part of another project.

The estimated completion date is Thursday, Oct. 19.

