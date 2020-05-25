KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — All lanes of Interstate 90 are blocked near Fourth of July Pass due to an injury motorcycle crash at milepost 27, according to Idaho State Police.

The motorcycle crashed in the westbound lanes of I-90, ISP says.

Police do not have an estimated time for when the road will reopen. Drivers should expect delays.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's office is also on scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

