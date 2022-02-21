I-84 reopens in eastern Oregon after crashes

Oregon State Police did not release how many people were injured, but said multiple patients were transported from the scene by ambulances.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials are crediting an "outstanding" response from road crews in getting Interstate 84 back open to traffic hours earlier than scheduled.

The interstate was shut down in both directions after numerous vehicles wrecked on a one-mile stretch between La Grande and Pendleton. The crashes led to more collisions and slide-offs, creating a blockage involving almost 100 vehicles.

Oregon State Police did not release how many people were injured, but said multiple patients were transported from the scene by ambulances.

Emergency responders, Oregon Department of Transportation crews and more than half-dozen tow companies worked through the night to clear the scene. The eastbound highway was opened around midnight, followed by the westbound side Tuesday morning.

Officials had originally estimated westbound I-84 would be closed through Tuesday afternoon.

"Outstanding response from our tow companies and all who responded, including law enforcement and EMS," said ODOT District 12 Manager Marilyn Holt. "They got everyone out fast, which made clearing the scene go well."

Disabled cars have been moved out of the lanes, with some towed to nearby weigh stations and rest areas.

Crews are continuing to work in the area, and drivers are asked to slow down, pay attention, and keep a sharp eye out for people working along the roadway. Lane restrictions and winter conditions remain in place.

Check back for updates.

Drivers can visit TripCheck.com, or call 511 - or 508-588-2941 for people outside of Oregon - for the latest.

I-84 closed in Oregon from La Grande to Pendleton due to multiple crashes. 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Watch more Local News: