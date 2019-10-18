SPOKANE, Wash. — A house fire on the 4300 block of Argonne Road shut down the street going southbound from Upriver Drive to Maringo Drive. The blockage is expected to slow down the morning commute.

Spokane Valley Fire got the call before 4:30 Friday morning when the homeowners woke up to smoke, and their front room engulfed in flames. No one is hurt.

Fire crews have to wait for Avista to shut off power to the home before they can start putting the fire out.

Previously Argonne road was completely shut down due to fire trucks in the area, however they were able to reopen the southbound lanes. Fire crews hope to open up one northbound lane and one southbound lane as the morning goes on.

Spokane Valley Fire said shutting down the road makes it safer for firefighters.

